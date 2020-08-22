Home of the Week: In Pasadena, a monumental design by Bob Ray Offenhauser
Late architect Bob Ray Offenhauser left an indelible mark on the San Gabriel Valley, having worked on several projects at the Huntington Library and Gardens including the greenhouse, glass conservatory and library. This Pasadena residence, built in 1979, underscores Offenhauser’s command of grand-scale living. Clean lines, towering proportions and a copper mansard-style roof give the Italianate villa-style home a monument-like appearance. A two-story entry hall with original hand-painted Zuber wallpaper marks the entrance to the two-story house.
Location: 988 Buckingham Place, Pasadena, 91105
Asking price: $6.58 million
Built: 1979
Living area: 5,852 square feet, three bedrooms, five bathrooms
Lot size: 0.92 acre
Features: Living room with oversize windows; eat-in kitchen; elevator; park-like gardens/landscaping; specimen trees; swimming pool; gated motor court
About the area: In the 91105 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in June was $1.622 million, an 8.3% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Brent Chang and Linda Chang, Compass, (626) 487-8100
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.