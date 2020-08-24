Former Padre James Shields sells equestrian estate in Rancho Santa Fe

All-star pitcher James Shields just got a buyer to swing in Rancho Santa Fe, selling his equestrian estate for $6.25 million after three months on the market.

It’s a nice profit for the veteran ballplayer. Records show he spent $4.125 million on the place in 2013.

Found in the San Diego County neighborhood of Fairbanks Ranch, the two-acre property sits about 30 miles north of Petco Park, where Shields spent a little over a year with the San Diego Padres. It’s secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac but still offers direct access to the gated community’s equestrian center, complete with horse stalls, riding arenas and meandering trails.

The house spans more than 10,000 square feet, fitting seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms into a single story. The voluminous living spaces feature dramatic wood beams and heated travertine floors.

Highlights include a massive great room, formal dining room, double-island chef’s kitchen and an indoor-outdoor family room with a retractable wall of glass. For amenities, there’s a movie theater, gym, wine room and billiards room with a wet bar.

A spacious covered patio with a dining area, kitchen and fireplace bridges the gap between the home and the backyard. Outside, a resort-style space adds a swimming pool with a slide, waterfall and swim-up bar. A four-car garage completes the property.

Brandon Montemayor of RE/MAX of Santa Clarita held the listing. Jeffrey Liu of San Diego Brightstar Realty represented the buyer.

A native of Newhall, Calif., Shields was a standout at William S. Hart High School before signing with the Tampa Bay Rays, kicking off an MLB pitching career that lasted from 2006 to 2018. He was named an all-star in 2011 and also spent time with the Royals, Padres and White Sox.