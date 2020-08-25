Late-night host Lilly Singh looks to turn the channel in Hollywood

YouTube sensation and late-night host Lilly Singh, who has a new sketch comedy project in the works at NBC, has put her home in Hollywood on the market for $1.569 million.

The contemporary-style house is part of a gated, small-lot community consisting of 10 homes.

Built in 2016, the three-story has an open floor plan of about 2,250 square feet of space, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Features include custom-designed wallpaper, modern fixtures and wide-plank floors.

1 / 16 The entry. (Zen Collective) 2 / 16 The rooftop deck and outdoor kitchen. (Zen Collective) 3 / 16 The rooftop deck has a spa. (Zen Collective) 4 / 16 The rooftop deck. (Zen Collective) 5 / 16 The living room. (Zen Collective) 6 / 16 The kitchen. (Zen Collective) 7 / 16 The kitchen and living room. (Zen Collective) 8 / 16 The dining area. (Zen Collective) 9 / 16 The staircase. (Zen Collective) 10 / 16 The primary bedroom. (Zen Collective) 11 / 16 The primary bathroom. (Zen Collective) 12 / 16 A bedroom. (Zen Collective) 13 / 16 A bathroom. (Zen Collective) 14 / 16 A bedroom/office. (Zen Collective) 15 / 16 A bedroom. (Zen Collective) 16 / 16 A bathroom. (Zen Collective)

The main living area opens to a patio decked in Saltillo tile. Atop the home, a rooftop deck with a hot tub and built-in barbecue takes in city and mountain views.

Singh gained fame on YouTube appearing as the online persona "|| Superwoman ||" and boasts nearly 15 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform. Last year, she debuted her late-night show, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” on NBC, replacing the outgoing Carson Daly in the 1:35 a.m. slot.

She is reportedly developing a new sketch comedy show for the network.

Lauren Tarne, Shelley Aaronson and Valeria Leininger of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.