Lindsey Buckingham springs for a Spanish retreat in La Quinta

Former Fleetwood Mac songwriter and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and his wife, Kristen, have purchased a home in La Quinta’s Hideaway golf club community for $3.725 million.

The Spanish-inspired contemporary takes in sweeping fairway views from its spot along the club’s Pete Dye-designed golf course.

Built in 2014, the two-story house has white oak floors, reclaimed-barnwood details and steel-framed doors and windows. The kitchen is outfitted with marble countertops and high-end appliances. Including a guest casita, there are four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and about 5,500 square feet of living space.

The roughly 5,500-square-foot Spanish contemporary-style home sits on more than a third of an acre in La Quinta’s Hideaway golf course community. (NearMap)

Two covered patios and an upper terrace create additional living space outdoors. A swimming pool, a pool deck and a fire feature fill out the landscaped backyard.

The Hideaway is a guard-gated community consisting of 600 acres, more than 400 custom homes/homesites and two 18-hole golf courses. Membership at the golf club is by invitation only.

Buckingham, 70, departed from Fleetwood Mac two years ago following a disagreement over the band’s tour schedule. He joined the group in 1974 with Stevie Nicks and wrote many of the band’s hits, including “Go Your Own Way,” “Never Going Back” and “Tusk.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 1998.

On the real estate side, Buckingham and his wife made real estate news last year when they sold their custom estate in Brentwood for $28 million. They own other properties in Southern California.

Valery Neuman of Compass handled both ends of the deal.