Former Reebok chief Paul Fireman sells Massachusetts mansion for $23 million
It was a far cry from the staggering sum he was originally aiming for, but former Reebok CEO Paul Fireman has finally wrapped up a deal on the East Coast, selling his Massachusetts mansion for $23 million.
The sale ends a years-long effort by Fireman, who originally sought $90 million for the estate in 2016. More recently, he floated it for sale at $33 million in February.
Spanning seven acres, the estate sits in the Boston suburb of Brookline less than a mile away from Tom Brady’s longtime home, which he listed late last year for $33.9 million. Fireman’s place is the bigger of the two, clocking in at a palatial 27,000 square feet compared with Brady’s place at 10,000 square feet.
The limestone manor, built by Fireman in 1999, is surrounded by manicured gardens, rolling lawns and expansive patios. A circular motor court with a fountain fronts the estate, leading into elegant interiors with moldings, columns and paneled walls.
Anchored by a grand rotunda foyer, the main level also includes formal dining and living rooms, a wood-paneled office, billiards room and wine cellar. Elsewhere are eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a gym, study and dual closets.
Two balconies extend from the front of the home, and there are two in the back as well, taking in views of the rolling, tree-covered grounds.
George and Manny Sarkis of the Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate held the listing. Terrence Maitland of LandVest Inc. represented the buyer.
After selling Reebok to Adidas for $3.8 billion in 2005, Fireman now works as an investor and real estate developer. Forbes estimates his net worth at $1.1 billion.
