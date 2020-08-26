NFL great Tony Gonzalez is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $30 million

Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez is eyeing a huge score in Beverly Hills, where his newly built mansion is on the market for $29.988 million.

The legendary tight end and his wife, former “Beat Shazam” DJ October Gonzalez, picked up the property back in 2016 for $7.1 million. They razed the traditional-style house it once held, erecting a Georgian-style home of nearly 13,000 square feet in its place.

Fully furnished and finished in December, the three-story home is tucked behind gates and landscaping. Inside, a dramatic 24-foot entry leads to living spaces such as a formal dining room, an indoor-outdoor chef’s kitchen and a study with built-in cabinetry.

1 / 14 The pool. (Realtor.com) 2 / 14 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 14 The study. (Realtor.com) 4 / 14 The living area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 14 The pub room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 14 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 14 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 8 / 14 The family room. (Realtor.com) 9 / 14 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 14 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 11 / 14 The patio. (Realtor.com) 12 / 14 The tennis court. (Realtor.com) 13 / 14 The pool house. (Realtor.com) 14 / 14 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Another highlight comes in the pub room, which features floor-to-ceiling wine storage and a chiseled limestone fireplace wall.

Down below, there’s a subterranean garage with room for eight cars. The top level holds most of the seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sitting area, vaulted ceilings and a balcony.

It overlooks the entertainer’s backyard, where covered patios expand to a swimming pool and tennis court. A pool house with pocketing doors adds a chic lounge and gym. The double lot property covers just under three-quarters of an acre.

Bob Hurwitz of Hurwitz James Company holds the listing.

Advertisement

A native of Huntington Beach, Gonzalez was a standout at Huntington Beach High School before attending UC Berkeley, where he played football and basketball. During his prolific 17-year career in the NFL, the 44-year-old played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, making 14 Pro Bowl teams and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

In 2015, he sold a Santa Barbara-inspired estate in Huntington Beach for $6.3 million, The Times reported.