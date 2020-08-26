Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
OneRepublic’s Brent Kutzle sells Topanga perch for $1.865 million

The four-acre estate centers on a modern farmhouse with two spacious decks.
(Compass)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 26, 2020
3:37 PM
Musician Brent Kutzle wasn’t quite able to record a hit in Topanga. The OneRepublic bassist and cellist just sold his scenic mountain retreat for $1.865 million, or $235,000 shy of what he paid for the place last spring, records show.

Privacy is the property’s main draw, as the four-acre spread is perched at the end of a private road with panoramic views of the surrounding canyons and rock formations. At the center sits a modern farmhouse with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,800 square feet.

The four-acre estate.
The front.
The dining area.
The kitchen.
The island.
The living room.
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom.
The tub.
The guest bedroom.
The backyard.

Heated concrete floors and plenty of windows fill the open-concept floor plan, which holds a living room with a fireplace, dining area and center-island kitchen. Throughout the space, sliding glass doors open to the grassy grounds.

Upstairs, there’s a bonus room, office and master suite, as well as a loft accessed by a spiral staircase. The level expands to a spacious terrace and covered deck that take in the scenic setting.

Tony Mark and Russell Grether of Compass held the listing. Jennifer Chrisman, also with Compass, represented the buyer.

A native of Fountain Valley, Kutzle has recorded four albums with the pop-rock band OneRepublic, including 2016’s “Oh My My.” Their latest effort, “Human,” is set to release later this year.

