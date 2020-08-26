OneRepublic’s Brent Kutzle sells Topanga perch for $1.865 million

Musician Brent Kutzle wasn’t quite able to record a hit in Topanga. The OneRepublic bassist and cellist just sold his scenic mountain retreat for $1.865 million, or $235,000 shy of what he paid for the place last spring, records show.

Privacy is the property’s main draw, as the four-acre spread is perched at the end of a private road with panoramic views of the surrounding canyons and rock formations. At the center sits a modern farmhouse with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,800 square feet.

1 / 11 The four-acre estate. (Compass) 2 / 11 The front. (Compass) 3 / 11 The dining area. (Compass) 4 / 11 The kitchen. (Compass) 5 / 11 The island. (Compass) 6 / 11 The living room. (Compass) 7 / 11 The master bedroom. (Compass) 8 / 11 The master bedroom. (Compass) 9 / 11 The tub. (Compass) 10 / 11 The guest bedroom. (Compass) 11 / 11 The backyard. (Compass)

Heated concrete floors and plenty of windows fill the open-concept floor plan, which holds a living room with a fireplace, dining area and center-island kitchen. Throughout the space, sliding glass doors open to the grassy grounds.

Advertisement

Upstairs, there’s a bonus room, office and master suite, as well as a loft accessed by a spiral staircase. The level expands to a spacious terrace and covered deck that take in the scenic setting.

Tony Mark and Russell Grether of Compass held the listing. Jennifer Chrisman, also with Compass, represented the buyer.

A native of Fountain Valley, Kutzle has recorded four albums with the pop-rock band OneRepublic, including 2016’s “Oh My My.” Their latest effort, “Human,” is set to release later this year.