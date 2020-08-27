Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Coastal homes for $900,000 in Orange County

32 Calle Boveda, San Clemente
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 27, 2020
5 AM
Share

Here’s a look at what roughly $900,000 buys in the coastal communities of San Clemente, Dana Point and Huntington Beach in Orange County.

SAN CLEMENTE: The largest of the bunch, this cul-de-sac home in the master-planned Talega community opens to a front-facing balcony overlooking the neighborhood.

Address: 32 Calle Boveda, San Clemente, 92673

Listed for: $905,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,294 square feet (6,993-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Two-story living room; open-concept kitchen; upper-level loft; landscaped backyard

About the area: In the 92673 ZIP Code, based on 57 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.025 million, down 10% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

38 Saint Michael, Dana Point
(Realtor.com)

DANA POINT: A gated walkway approaches this two-story gated-community home that’s down $40,000 from its original asking price.

Advertisement

Address: 38 Saint Michael, Dana Point, 92629

Listed for: $920,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,064 square feet (3,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Glass block windows; marble fireplace; two-story great room; primary suite with private balcony

About the area: In the 92629 ZIP Code, based on 146 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.681 million, up 40.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

9432 Krepp Drive, Huntington Beach
(Realtor.com)

HUNTINGTON BEACH: Recently remodeled, this freshly painted residence boasts a custom Dutch front door and a designer kitchen with built-in seating.

Address: 9432 Krepp Drive, Huntington Beach, 92646

Listed for: $924,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,736 square feet (7,000-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Covered entry; open floor plan; kitchen with marble counters; oversize primary suite with dual closets

About the area: In the 92646 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $894,000, down 3.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

106 Avenida San Pablo, San Clemente
(Realtor.com)

SAN CLEMENTE: Less than a mile from the ocean, this single-story home features a landscaped yard in front and a trellis-topped patio in back.

Advertisement

Address: 106 Avenida San Pablo, San Clemente, 92672

Listed for: $885,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,216 square feet (5,087-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace; carpet in bedrooms; peekaboo ocean views

About the area: In the 92672 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.095 million, down 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

27081 Calle Dolores, Dana Point
(Realtor.com)

DANA POINT: A tropical backyard with a koi pond backs up this 1960s home a few blocks from the ocean in Capistrano Beach.

Address: 27081 Calle Dolores, Dana Point, 92624

Listed for: $899,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,450 square feet (5,220-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Beamed ceilings; hardwood floors; remodeled kitchen; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92624 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.064 million, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5971 Gildred Circle, Huntington Beach
(Realtor.com)

HUNTINGTON BEACH: A glass atrium anchors this charming beach bungalow with brick accents and a putting green in back.

Advertisement

Address: 5971 Gildred Circle, Huntington Beach, 92649

Listed for: $899,000 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,602 square feet (6,630-square-foot lot)

Features: Corner lot; remodeled kitchen; upgraded bathrooms; recessed lighting

About the area: In the 92649 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.253 million, up 33.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement