Film producer Robert Simonds aims for $8.5 million in Mulholland Estates

Robert Simonds, the busy film producer behind “Billy Madison” and founder of STX Entertainment, is looking to nearly double his money in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. A decade after buying a hillside home for $4.7 million, he has it on the market for $8.495 million.

Combining modern and traditional styles, the 7,500-square-foot spot sits in star-studded Mulholland Estates, a guard-gated community with celebrity owners over the years including Charlie Sheen and Slash. Two years ago, Tyler Perry sold his modern mansion in the enclave to Pharrell Williams for $15.6 million.

Palm trees frame the two-story house, which holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and formal common spaces with modern amenities and custom materials. A fireplace anchors the living room, while a curved wall of windows lines the dining room.

Advertisement

There’s also an office with built-ins, a great room and a center-island kitchen with a breakfast bar. Upstairs, the master suite includes a spa bathroom, sitting area and private balcony.

An entertainer’s backyard with sweeping views of the city completes the nearly half-acre estate. Tiered patios ascend to lawns and landscaping, and a spa feeds into a swimming pool. A lounge with a grill and fireplace rounds out the space.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Simonds has been producing films for three decades with credits including “Happy Gilmore,” “The Pink Panther” and “My Spy.” He founded STX Entertainment in 2014 and serves as chief executive, overseeing releases such as “Molly’s Game,” “Hustlers” and “The Gentlemen.”