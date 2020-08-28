Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Brentwood sees highest home sale price of the year with $25.8-million deal

This Brentwood home, set on nearly two acres, sold for $28.5 million.
Set on nearly two acres, the stylish home expands to a loggia, stone terrace, spacious yard and swimming pool.
(Hilton & Hyland)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 28, 2020
12 PM
Share

In Brentwood, a brand-new Mediterranean-inspired estate on nearly two acres has traded hands for $25.8 million, making it the highest sale the Westside neighborhood has seen this year.

It’s Brentwood’s fourth sale north of $20 million in 2020 and the highest in the area since last summer, when Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham bagged $28 million for his place. A hot spot for celebrities, the neighborhood also saw John Travolta sell his 9,100-square-foot Spanish-style home to Scooter Braun for $18 million earlier this year.

1/14
The living room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
2/14
The entry.  (Hilton & Hyland)
3/14
The dining room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
4/14
The breakfast nook.  (Hilton & Hyland)
5/14
The bonus room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
6/14
The kitchen.  (Hilton & Hyland)
7/14
The loggia.  (Hilton & Hyland)
8/14
The master bedroom.  (Hilton & Hyland)
9/14
The master bathroom.  (Hilton & Hyland)
10/14
The pool.  (Hilton & Hyland)
11/14
The lawn.  (Hilton & Hyland)
12/14
The patio.  (Hilton & Hyland)
13/14
The exterior.  (Hilton & Hyland)
14/14
The view.  (Hilton & Hyland)

This one’s a tad bigger at nearly 9,300 square feet. Designed by architect William Hefner with interiors by Estee Stanley, it boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms across two stories.

Advertisement

Highlights include a glass entry, a living room under 18-foot ceilings, an oak-and-marble kitchen, an 800-bottle wine cellar, a screening room and a screened-in loggia with a limestone fireplace. The formal dining room opens to a landscaped stone terrace.

A host of balconies hang off the back of the home; some overlook the sprawling lawn with sweeping city and ocean views, while others take in views of the deck with a swimming pool and spa.

Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. David Kramer and Andrew Buss, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement