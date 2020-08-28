Brentwood sees highest home sale price of the year with $25.8-million deal

In Brentwood, a brand-new Mediterranean-inspired estate on nearly two acres has traded hands for $25.8 million, making it the highest sale the Westside neighborhood has seen this year.

It’s Brentwood’s fourth sale north of $20 million in 2020 and the highest in the area since last summer, when Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham bagged $28 million for his place. A hot spot for celebrities, the neighborhood also saw John Travolta sell his 9,100-square-foot Spanish-style home to Scooter Braun for $18 million earlier this year.

1 / 14 The living room. (Hilton & Hyland) 2 / 14 The entry. (Hilton & Hyland) 3 / 14 The dining room. (Hilton & Hyland) 4 / 14 The breakfast nook. (Hilton & Hyland) 5 / 14 The bonus room. (Hilton & Hyland) 6 / 14 The kitchen. (Hilton & Hyland) 7 / 14 The loggia. (Hilton & Hyland) 8 / 14 The master bedroom. (Hilton & Hyland) 9 / 14 The master bathroom. (Hilton & Hyland) 10 / 14 The pool. (Hilton & Hyland) 11 / 14 The lawn. (Hilton & Hyland) 12 / 14 The patio. (Hilton & Hyland) 13 / 14 The exterior. (Hilton & Hyland) 14 / 14 The view. (Hilton & Hyland)

This one’s a tad bigger at nearly 9,300 square feet. Designed by architect William Hefner with interiors by Estee Stanley, it boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms across two stories.

Highlights include a glass entry, a living room under 18-foot ceilings, an oak-and-marble kitchen, an 800-bottle wine cellar, a screening room and a screened-in loggia with a limestone fireplace. The formal dining room opens to a landscaped stone terrace.

A host of balconies hang off the back of the home; some overlook the sprawling lawn with sweeping city and ocean views, while others take in views of the deck with a swimming pool and spa.

Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. David Kramer and Andrew Buss, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.