Brentwood sees highest home sale price of the year with $25.8-million deal
In Brentwood, a brand-new Mediterranean-inspired estate on nearly two acres has traded hands for $25.8 million, making it the highest sale the Westside neighborhood has seen this year.
It’s Brentwood’s fourth sale north of $20 million in 2020 and the highest in the area since last summer, when Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham bagged $28 million for his place. A hot spot for celebrities, the neighborhood also saw John Travolta sell his 9,100-square-foot Spanish-style home to Scooter Braun for $18 million earlier this year.
This one’s a tad bigger at nearly 9,300 square feet. Designed by architect William Hefner with interiors by Estee Stanley, it boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms across two stories.
Highlights include a glass entry, a living room under 18-foot ceilings, an oak-and-marble kitchen, an 800-bottle wine cellar, a screening room and a screened-in loggia with a limestone fireplace. The formal dining room opens to a landscaped stone terrace.
A host of balconies hang off the back of the home; some overlook the sprawling lawn with sweeping city and ocean views, while others take in views of the deck with a swimming pool and spa.
Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. David Kramer and Andrew Buss, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.