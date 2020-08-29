Home of the Week: A cozy Colcord in the Hollywood Hills

Perfected by architect Gerard Colcord, the Country Colonial style emerged from the post-World War II era as a popular design choice for its intimate, light-filled living spaces and resemblance to the Colonial Revival homes of the East Coast. The style was later popularized on “I Love Lucy,” which used a Colcord Country Colonial as the inspiration for Lucy and Ricky’s Connecticut home during the beloved show’s last season.

This Colcord Country Colonial home in the Hollywood Hills was once owned by actress Maud Adams. Fieldstone fireplaces, handsome beams and thoughtful built-ins lend a charming quality to the home. A Dutch-style door opens to a covered patio and swimming pool in the backyard.

Location: 9222 Flicker Way, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $3.995 million

Built: 1952

Living area: 3,004 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.32 acres

Features: Covered front porch; family room with wet bar; updated kitchen; primary suite with fireplace; covered patio; swimming pool

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in July was $2.55 million, a 1.3% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Bret Parsons, Compass, (310) 497-5832

