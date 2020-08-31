Justin Bieber buys Beverly Hills mansion for $25.8 million

Justin Bieber is doubling down in the 90210. A year after buying a 1930s Colonial-style home there for $8.5 million, the singer and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, have dropped $25.8 million on a Beverly Park estate, The Times has confirmed.

The 2.5-acre property has been waffling on and off the market for the past two years, originally listing for $42 million in 2018.

Hidden behind gates, the grand property features a nearly 11,000-square-foot home, a tennis court and a swimming pool surrounded by park-like grounds. Built in the ’80s but updated since, the two-story home blends formal common spaces with modern amenities.

Checkered tile and a sweeping staircase mark the entry, and farther in, dramatic black fireplaces anchor the living room and family room. Elsewhere are seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, formal and informal dining areas, a movie theater and a gym with mirrored walls.

Upstairs, the master suite is complete with dual closets, a sitting room and a bathroom with heated floors. It expands to one of multiple balconies overlooking the landscaped estate, and down below, a covered patio features a poolside lounge with a pizza oven and fireplace.

The sale, which was first reported by Variety, was the fifth-highest in the 90210 this year. The current crown belongs to David Geffen, who spent $68 million on a modern mansion owned by Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee president Casey Wasserman in June.

Bieber, who catapulted to stardom through YouTube videos, has released five studio albums, the most recent of which, “Changes,” was released earlier this year. In 2016, the 26-year-old singer won a Grammy for best dance recording for his collaborations on the Jack Ü song “Where Are Ü Now.”

In 2014, he sold his Calabasas home to Khloe Kardashian for $7.2 million.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent. Matt and Josh Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman, represented Bieber and Baldwin.