Russell Westbrook takes a big loss on Oklahoma home

Russell Westbrook is officially out of Oklahoma. A year after being traded to the Rockets, the NBA star has finally sold his estate near Oklahoma City for $1.03 million — nearly half of the $1.945 million he paid for it back in 2012.

The former MVP is on a selling streak as of late. He sold his other Oklahoma home for $426,900 in March, and last week, the California native unloaded his contemporary two-story in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $4.375 million.

Found in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond, the property sits about 14 miles from Chesapeake Energy Arena, where Westbrook spent 11 seasons with the Thunder. It spans 1.4 acres and centers on a stone-clad mansion of about 8,400 square feet.

Past a porte-cochere entry, the foyer features dual sweeping staircases and a dramatic chandelier. Throughout the main level, living spaces boasts crown molding and floors of tile, hardwood and carpet.

Highlights include a double-island kitchen, stately office, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. For indoor amenities, there’s a movie theater, gym and wet bar; outside, the backyard tacks on a swimming pool, spa, cabana and putting green.

The high-scoring point guard has deep ties to Los Angeles, having attended Leuzinger High School in Lawndale and UCLA, where he was the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.

In the NBA, Westbrook has made nine all-star teams while winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2017. He has averaged a triple-double in points, rebounds and assists in three seasons and currently has the second-most triple-doubles in NBA history.

He made his biggest real estate splash in 2018, when he dropped $19.75 million on a newly built home in Brentwood.

Kermit Brown of Churchill Brown held the listing. Sue Yoon of Keller Williams Green Meadow represented the buyer.