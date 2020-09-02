Actor Kellan Lutz sells Playa Vista three-story for $2.799 million

Actor Kellan Lutz, who found fame as Emmett Cullen in the “Twilight” franchise,” has finally sold his place in Playa Vista. After six price cuts and nearly two years on the market, the three-story home just traded hands for $2.799 million.

He was originally asking $3.195 million for the property in January of last year, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Built in 2017, the house features a sleek gray exterior that gives way to sunny living spaces with recessed lighting and hardwood floors. On the main level, there’s a bright open space with a living room, dining area and tile kitchen.

1 / 10 The deck. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The three-story home. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The family room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The office. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The garage. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The side yard. (Realtor.com)

An elevator leads to the second story, where the master suite expands to a private balcony. It’s one of four bedrooms and five bathrooms in 3,639 square feet.

Up top, a family room opens to a covered deck through sliding glass doors. The outdoor space overlooks the neighborhood complete with a dog park and soccer field.

Terri Harkins of Peninsula Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Debra Kong of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the buyer.

A native of North Dakota, Lutz starred in all five “Twilight” films from 2008 to 2012. More recently, the 35-year-old played Poseidon in “Immortals” and Hercules in “The Legend of Hercules.”