Betty Thomas lists her cutting-edge compound in Hollywood Hills

Betty Thomas, the Emmy-winning actor from “Hill Street Blues” who went on to direct films such as “Private Parts” and “Dr. Dolittle,” is hoping for another hit in Hollywood Hills. Her modern compound of 16 years just hit the market for $6.995 million.

The one-acre estate makes the most of its space with a circular motor court, a sleek angular home, a guesthouse and a studio — all of which boast balconies overlooking Los Angeles.

A walkway of stone circles approaches the jagged exterior, and inside, large living spaces boast beamed ceilings and walls of glass. The main level opens to a massive wood terrace with lounges, dining areas and a swimming pool.

Fireplaces anchor the kitchen, family room and master suite, one of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 5,700 square feet. The space takes up the entire top level and boasts geometric windows, skylights and a wet room.

Steps descend to the guesthouse and studio in the backyard. The front of the property features a flat, grassy yard with a covered dining area.

Thomas received seven Emmy nominations and one win for her role as Officer Lucy Bates in “Hill Street Blues” before directing a handful of high-grossing films, including “The Brady Bunch Movie,” “28 Days” and “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.”

Deedee Howard of the Agency holds the listing.