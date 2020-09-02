Charli XCX’s whimsical Beachwood Canyon cottage comes to market

Charli XCX’s latest listing comes straight out of a storybook. The Beachwood Canyon cottage, full of diamond-paned windows, hand-carved doors and whimsical brick fireplaces, just surfaced for sale at $3.65 million.

That’s $835,000 more than what she paid for it in 2015, records show.

Built in 1927, the English Tudor Revival-style home seems like a fit for the pop star, who grew up in England. Verdant gardens fill out the grounds, and the house itself revolves around a romantic stone courtyard under string lights.

Dramatic beams and lattice windows bring character to the common spaces including a living room under vaulted ceilings, a chandelier-topped family room and a study. The updated kitchen adds built-in booth seating and a breakfast nook.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 4,400 square feet, including a master suite with a retro tile bathroom. Down below, a speakeasy-style space serves as a guest suite with a media room.

Wood decks and brick patios surround the three-story home. A vintage lamppost lights one, and a spa anchors another.

Christine and Silva Hameline of RE/MAX Elite hold the listing.

Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, found fame after being featured on the 2012 Icona Pop hit “I Love It” and has released four studio albums since including this year’s “How I’m Feeling Now,” which she recorded and released in quarantine during the pandemic. In 2015, she received two Grammy nominations for being featured on Iggy Azalea’s song “Fancy.”