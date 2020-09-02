Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Basketball’s Andre Iguodala scores a buyer for Bay Area home

Former Warrior Andre Iguodala, now a member of the Miami Heat, has sold his Lafayette, Calif., home of three years for $3.65 million.
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Sep. 2, 2020
10:09 AM
Well, that was quick. Miami Heat star Andre Iguodala has sold his home near Oakland in about six weeks for $3.65 million, records show.

Iguodala, who previously played for Golden State from 2013-19, put the Lafayette home on the market in mid-July for $3.898 million and had an offer in hand a month later. He bought the place in 2017 for $3.6 million, according to real estate records.

Designed by architect Ken Hertel and completed in 2004, the Tuscan two-story has 5,700 square feet of contemporary-vibe living space, a vaulted entry and a chef’s kitchen with two islands.

The backyard.
The staircase and dining room.
The dining room.
The kitchen and family room.
The kitchen.
The family room.
The primary bedroom.
The primary bathroom.
The upstairs landing.
The upstairs den.
The outdoor lounge.

Arched windows in the dining room center on garden views. The family room opens to an outdoor living room with a fireplace feature. Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms fill out the floor plan.

Outside, the roughly half-acre property contains a swimming pool, a putting green and a sports court.

Iguodala, 36, has been on the move since last summer when the Warriors dealt him to the Grizzlies in a cash-saving move. The onetime all-star was later acquired midseason by Miami after not playing a game for Memphis.

As part of the multiplayer deal, he signed a two-year, $30-million extension with the Heat.

Julie Poppi of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Dana Green of Compass represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

