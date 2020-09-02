Basketball’s Andre Iguodala scores a buyer for Bay Area home
Well, that was quick. Miami Heat star Andre Iguodala has sold his home near Oakland in about six weeks for $3.65 million, records show.
Iguodala, who previously played for Golden State from 2013-19, put the Lafayette home on the market in mid-July for $3.898 million and had an offer in hand a month later. He bought the place in 2017 for $3.6 million, according to real estate records.
Designed by architect Ken Hertel and completed in 2004, the Tuscan two-story has 5,700 square feet of contemporary-vibe living space, a vaulted entry and a chef’s kitchen with two islands.
Arched windows in the dining room center on garden views. The family room opens to an outdoor living room with a fireplace feature. Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms fill out the floor plan.
Outside, the roughly half-acre property contains a swimming pool, a putting green and a sports court.
Iguodala, 36, has been on the move since last summer when the Warriors dealt him to the Grizzlies in a cash-saving move. The onetime all-star was later acquired midseason by Miami after not playing a game for Memphis.
As part of the multiplayer deal, he signed a two-year, $30-million extension with the Heat.
Julie Poppi of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Dana Green of Compass represented the buyer.
