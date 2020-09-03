Actor Demián Bichir sells Sherman Oaks Midcentury for $2.32 million

Oscar-nominated actor Demián Bichir has found a buyer for his Sherman Oaks abode, selling the stylish Midcentury for $2.32 million.

That’s $279,000 less than his March asking price but still $920,000 more than he paid seven years ago, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Perched above the street, the secluded property spans a third of an acre and features protective walls that wrap around a saltwater pool out back. Stone accents touch up the front of the home, and inside, a massive open floor plan combines rich hardwood floors, gallery walls and whitewashed beams.

A pair of concrete fireplaces run floor to ceiling in the living room and family room, and walls of glass line the dining area and tile kitchen. The office tacks on walls of wooden built-ins.

In 3,900 square feet, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms including a master retreat with two spa bathrooms, two private gardens and a gym. Almost every room in the single-story home opens outside, where a spacious patio surrounds the swimming pool.

A native of Mexico, Bichir has been acting since the late 1980s and received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in the 2011 drama “A Better Life.” The 57-year-old’s more recent credits include “Dom Hemingway,” “The Hateful Eight” and “The Grudge.”

Heather Witt and Martine Zoller of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills held the listing. Steven Ejiofor of Keller Williams Realty Studio City represented the buyer.