Hot Property

High-Low: The priciest and cheapest homes in Venice

A modern showpiece home in Venice wrapped in wood from the original benches of the Hollywood Bowl
17 23rd Ave., Venice
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 4, 2020
5:30 AM
Venice’s artsy, bohemian mindset bleeds into its vast array of architecture — whether it’s a splash of custom tile in a cozy beach bungalow or a piece of L.A. history in a contemporary showplace.

Here’s a look at the highest- and lowest-priced homes in Venice, plus a sample of what you can get for the median price, the point at which half the homes cost more and half cost less.

High: Known as the Hollywood Bowl House, this modern home is wrapped in wood from the original benches of the iconic amphitheater. The double-lot property sits a block from the beach and boasts reclaimed teak floors, a chic wet bar, a spiral staircase and a gym. Outside, there’s a covered pool, spa and shower, as well as a rooftop deck overlooking the ocean.

Address: 17 23rd Ave., Venice, 90291

Price: $14 million for five bedrooms and nine bathrooms in 7,102 square feet (5,278-square-foot lot)

An arched entry leads to the brick patio outside a Spanish-style home
1622 Glyndon Ave., Venice
(Realtor.com)

Low: It needs a bit of work, but this 1920s Spanish-style home near Penmar Golf Course stays in touch with its roots with an arched entry and multiple types of tile. Out back, a landscaped dining patio adds wood beams and a fountain.

Address: 1622 Glyndon Ave., Venice, 90291

Price: $1.375 million for two bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms in 1,254 square feet (3,862-square-foot lot)

Exterior of a white single-story home with a blue door surrounded by landscaping
2349 Beach Ave., Venice, 90291
(Realtor.com)

Median: Warm wood accents offset bold black and white inside this two-bedroom home near the Venice canals. A bright, open floor plan takes up most of the single-story interior; out back, a step-down lounge opens to a patio with built-in speakers.

Address: 2349 Beach Ave., Venice, 90291

Price: $1.975 million for two bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,835 square feet (2,699-square-foot lot)

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

