Hot Property: ‘Big Bang’ star Kunal Nayyar finds harmony in the housing market

It’s a wrap in the Hollywood Hills, where “The Big Bang Theory” star Kunal Nayyar has sold his secluded compound for $3.895 million.

The sale arrives about a year after Nayyar and his wife, model-actress Neha Kapur, upgraded in a major way, dropping $7.5 million on a 1920s Tudor in Hancock Park once owned by Nicolas Cage.

Their new place spans an acre and centers on a 7,100-square-foot home, but the Hollywood Hills property offers a different feel, as multiple structures and romantic outdoor spaces fill out the estate. Perched in Nichols Canyon, the compound holds a Mediterranean villa, two guesthouses and a swimming pool on a half-acre lot.

Listing agent Markus Canter said the sales campaign for the property was based on “the love, harmony and happiness that our clients had infused into it” — which apparently worked, as the property was only on the market 11 days.

The single-story villa is surrounded by fountains, cascading ivy, manicured hedges and a series of patios under string lights. Inside, paneled walls, built-ins and skylights highlight the formal common spaces.

The living room has a stylish wet bar, and the office takes in treetop views through a massive picture window. In total, there are four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in just over 4,000 square feet.

One guesthouse features a split-level space with a living room and bedroom, and the other is anchored by a kitchen with parquet floors.

Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group and Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” represented the buyer.

Nayyar became one of the world’s highest-paid television actors during his 12-season run as astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali on “The Big Bang Theory.” The 39-year-old has also lent his voice to the show “Fantasy Hospital” as well as the animated films “Trolls” and “Trolls World Tour.”

New nest for Biebs and Baldwin

Justin Bieber is doubling down in the 90210. A year after buying a 1930s Colonial-style home there for $8.5 million, the singer and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, have dropped $25.8 million on a Beverly Park estate.

The 2.5-acre property had been waffling on and off the market for the past two years, originally listing for sale in 2018 for a whopping $42 million.

Hidden behind gates, the grand estate features a nearly 11,000-square-foot home, a tennis court and a swimming pool surrounded by park-like grounds.

Built in the 1980s and since updated, the two-story home blends formal common spaces with modern amenities.

Checkered tile and a sweeping staircase mark the entry, and farther in, dramatic black fireplaces anchor the living room and family room. Elsewhere are seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, formal and informal dining areas, a movie theater and a gym with mirrored walls.

Upstairs, the primary suite is complete with dual closets, a sitting room and a bathroom with heated floors. It expands to one of multiple balconies overlooking the grounds.

The sale was the fifth highest in the 90210 ZIP Code this year. The current crown belongs to David Geffen , who spent $68 million on a modern mansion owned by Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee president Casey Wasserman in June.

Bieber, who catapulted to stardom through YouTube videos, has released five studio albums, the most recent of which, “Changes,” was released earlier this year. In 2016, the 26-year-old singer won a Grammy for best dance recording for his collaborations on the Jack Ü song “Where Are Ü Now.” Baldwin, 23, is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent. Matt and Josh Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman, represented Bieber and Baldwin.

Calling an audible in South Bay

Former UCLA football coach Jim Mora has tossed his Manhattan Beach home onto the market for $11.995 million.

The custom home in the beach city’s Hill Section was designed by Hermosa Beach firm Starr Design Group.

A gated courtyard marks the entrance to the six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house.

Inside, the home has riffs on contemporary and Balinese styling — rich mahogany frames bands of floor-to-ceiling windows and clerestories. The dark woodwork is repeated on the ceilings as well as the exterior gates and louvered screen.

The roughly 5,200-square-foot floor plan was designed so that the chef’s kitchen sits above the living room. A 16-foot island topped with sea pearl quartz anchors the kitchen space, while booth seating was built into the upper lip of the tiered design. An ocean-view family room sits off the kitchen area.

Set on a roomy 9,000-square-foot lot, the property has a built-in barbecue, patio space, lawn and a swimming pool with a spa. A two-story guesthouse fills a back corner of the yard, which is naturally screened with tall bamboo and landscaping.

Mora, the son of longtime NFL and college coach Jim E. Mora, compiled a 46-30 record as head coach of the UCLA football program, leading the team to bowl appearances on four occasions as well as a Pac-12 South Division title in 2012. He was fired by the school midway through the 2017 season after his third consecutive loss to crosstown rival USC.

More recently, he has worked as a college football analyst for ESPN.

Jennifer Caras of South Bay Brokers holds the listing.

No futuristic setting here

Actress-producer Cynthia Sikes Yorkin, who helmed the “Blade Runner 2049” sequel, has put her home in Bel-Air on the market for $10.95 million.

Hedged and gated from the street, the traditional-style home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two powder rooms in about 7,300 square feet of space.

The updated house has a two-story foyer, a wood-paneled family room with a bar, an office with built-in bookshelves and an elevator. Walls of windows bring garden and canyon views into the primary bedroom, which has two closets and a sitting room.

Outside, more than half an acre of park-like grounds contains a one-bedroom guesthouse, a swimming pool with a spa, lawn and fountain features. At the far edge of the property, mature trees provide cover for decking and a fire pit.

Yorkin, 66, is the widow of Bud Yorkin, the late producer-director who in the early 1960s co-founded Tandem Productions with Norman Lear. Her acting credits include the shows “Arli$$” (1999-2002), “JAG” (2000-01) and “St. Elsewhere” (1982-1985). She won a Hollywood Film Award for “Blade Runner 2049.”

The property is co-listed with Linda May, Leonard Rabinowitz and Jack Friedkin of Hilton & Hyland and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker.

Miracle Mile home has good makeup

Interior designer-to-the-stars Jeff Andrews and his partner, Emmy-winning casting director Ken Miller, have put their home in the Miracle Mile neighborhood of Los Angeles on the market for $2.35 million.

As one might expect, the 1930s Spanish Colonial Revival has received a complete makeover at the hands of Andrews. Subdued hues, fabric wallpaper and eye-catching fixtures are among curated details of note. Dark hardwood floors unify the 2,334-square-foot floor plan.

Beyond the arched entry are formal living and dining rooms, an updated country-vibe kitchen, a breakfast room, two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A paneled den sits at the end of a long hallway and has a brick fireplace and a wet bar.

French doors lead outside, where succulents and other drought-tolerant landscaping surround a tiled patio. Also on the property is a two-car garage.

Andrews has worked on the homes of such stars as Kaley Cuoco, Kourtney Kardashian and Ryan Seacrest. Last year, he published his first book, “The New Glamour: Interiors with Star Quality,” which offers a glimpse inside his more high-profile projects. He has twice been on Elle Decor’s A-list of top interior designers in the world.

Miller was the casting director for “The Big Bang Theory” and now serves in the same capacity for the spinoff show “Young Sheldon.” His scores of credits also include the sitcoms “Mom,” “Mike & Molly” and “Two and a Half Men.”

Daniel Banchik and Amy Dantzler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Michael Collins of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.