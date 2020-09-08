Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ marital home in L.A. sells for $4.75 million

As far as summer releases go, this may be the only one we see this year from Chris Pratt. The actor and ex-wife Anna Faris have sold their marital home in Hollywood Hills West for $4.75 million, records show.

The pair put the Mediterranean-style spread on the market in 2018, around the same time their divorce was finalized. They bought the home using a trust in 2013 for $3.3 million, records show.

The two-story house, built in 1979, was extensively updated during Pratt and Faris’ stay. Wood-beamed ceilings, arched doorways and custom fixtures are among features of the house. The den retains its oak-paneled walls while incorporating a wrap-around bar and bow windows that take in the leafy backyard.

Formal living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms also lie within about 4,700 square feet of space.

Outside, covered patios look out over a saltwater swimming pool and a spa. An enclosed pavilion that was used as a gym sits above the lighted and fenced tennis court.

Pratt, 41, has been a leading-man staple in the film industry for the last four years. He is known for his roles in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers” franchise as well as the “Jurassic World” films. This year, he voiced the character Barley Lightfoot for the Disney Pixar movie “Onward.”

Faris, 43, has dozens of film credits including “Lost in Translation,” “Brokeback Mountain” and the “Scary Movie” films. More recently, the actress announced she would not be returning to the sitcom “Mom” after seven seasons on the CBS show.

Billy Rose and Natasha Barrett of the Agency were the listing agents. Carole Solomon of Pacific Playa Realty represented the buyer.