NBA star DeMarcus Cousins asks $8 million for lavish Las Vegas mansion

Basketball big man DeMarcus Cousins is looking to cash out in Las Vegas, listing his 20,000-square-foot showplace for $8 million.

Records show the four-time All-Star, who sat out this season with a torn ACL, bought the home through a corporate entity three years ago for $6.5 million.

A few miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, the amenity-loaded mansion offers a world of entertainment across nearly two acres. A circular driveway is capped by a porte-cochere entry at the front of the estate, which takes in sweeping views of the surrounding mountains.

Inside, there’s a basketball court, movie theater, billiards room, media room and wet bar. An elevator navigates the palatial floor plan complete with 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Out back, second-story decks overlook a massive patio that expands to a landscaped lawn. The resort-style swimming pool features a slide that descends to a second pool. A guesthouse with a kitchen completes the scene.

Nicknamed Boogie, Cousins spent a year at Kentucky before declaring for the 2010 NBA draft, in which he was selected by the Sacramento Kings. He spent seven seasons with the Kings before moving on to stints with the Pelicans, Warriors and Lakers. The 30-year-old also won a gold medal representing the U.S. at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2018, he sold his sprawling Mediterranean mansion outside Sacramento for $4.25 million.

Robert Barnhart of Luxurious Real Estate holds the listing.