Patricia Heaton of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ sells Toluca Lake home for $7.5 million

Emmy-winning actress Patricia Heaton and her husband, actor-producer David Hunt, have sold a Toluca Lake home they owned in a trust for $7.5 million, records show.

Set behind hedges and gates, the Mediterranean villa-style home was designed by architect Kevin Clark and built in 1998. Updated during Heaton and Hunt’s stay, the two-story house features custom millwork, new hardwood and marble floors and an overhauled chef’s kitchen. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in about 7,650 square feet of interior.

Outside, the three-quarter-acre lot has a glass-tiled swimming pool and spa, a built-in barbecue/bar and a fireplace. Gardens, lawn and a pool house complete the grounds.

The Mediterranean villa-style home sits on a three-quarter-acre lot. (NearMap)

Advertisement

Heaton and Hunt purchased the property in 2013 from prolific television producer Frank von Zerneck and his wife, actress-author Julie Mannix von Zerneck, for $5.4 million, according to property records.

Heaton is known for her long-running matriarchal roles on the sitcoms “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996-2005) and “The Middle” (2009-18). More recently, she appeared on the sitcom “Carol’s Second Act” and hosted the cooking show “Patricia Heaton Parties.”

Hunt gained fame as an actor in the “Dirty Harry” film series as well as the British period drama “The Black Velvet Gown.” As a producer, his credits include “Carol’s Second Act” and the upcoming coming-of-age comedy “Winners,” for which Heaton is also an executive producer.

Compass real estate agent Craig Strong handled both ends of the deal.