Patricia Heaton of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ sells Toluca Lake home for $7.5 million

Actress Patricia Heaton and her husband, actor-producer David Hunt, have sold their Toluca Lake home of about seven years for $7.5 million.
(Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Sep. 8, 2020
9:46 AM
Emmy-winning actress Patricia Heaton and her husband, actor-producer David Hunt, have sold a Toluca Lake home they owned in a trust for $7.5 million, records show.

Set behind hedges and gates, the Mediterranean villa-style home was designed by architect Kevin Clark and built in 1998. Updated during Heaton and Hunt’s stay, the two-story house features custom millwork, new hardwood and marble floors and an overhauled chef’s kitchen. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in about 7,650 square feet of interior.

Outside, the three-quarter-acre lot has a glass-tiled swimming pool and spa, a built-in barbecue/bar and a fireplace. Gardens, lawn and a pool house complete the grounds.

The Mediterranean villa-style home sits on a three-quarter-acre lot.
(NearMap)
Heaton and Hunt purchased the property in 2013 from prolific television producer Frank von Zerneck and his wife, actress-author Julie Mannix von Zerneck, for $5.4 million, according to property records.

Heaton is known for her long-running matriarchal roles on the sitcoms “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996-2005) and “The Middle” (2009-18). More recently, she appeared on the sitcom “Carol’s Second Act” and hosted the cooking show “Patricia Heaton Parties.”

Hunt gained fame as an actor in the “Dirty Harry” film series as well as the British period drama “The Black Velvet Gown.” As a producer, his credits include “Carol’s Second Act” and the upcoming coming-of-age comedy “Winners,” for which Heaton is also an executive producer.

Compass real estate agent Craig Strong handled both ends of the deal.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

