Actor Gary Sinise sells Calabasas farmhouse for $3.675 million

In Calabasas, Oscar-nominated actor Gary Sinise of “Forrest Gump” and “Truman” has sold his East Coast-inspired farmhouse of 12 years for $3.675 million.

That’s $120,000 less than the asking price over the summer, but still $125,000 more than what Sinise paid for the place during the housing crisis in 2008.

The nearly half-acre estate sits in the Oaks, a guard-gated community with multiple high-profile residents over the years, including Justin Bieber, Paul Pierce and multiple Kardashians. A two-story home occupies the front of the property, and out back, a scenic space with a swimming pool, spa, koi pond and detached studio take in views of the city and surrounding mountains.

Dark hardwood floors mix with crown molding and paneled walls in the elegant 5,336-square-foot floor plan. In addition to traditional spaces such as a living room and formal dining room, there’s a climate-controlled music room, a playroom and a bonus room.

Upstairs, the primary suite features a sitting area that opens to a private balcony through French doors. Four other bedrooms complete the interior, including a sunny guest suite with a covered terrace. A flagstone courtyard, trellis-topped patio and outdoor lounge with a fireplace complete the property.

Sinise, 65, won a Golden Globe for his role in 1995’s “Truman” and an Emmy for his role in the miniseries “George Wallace.” His other credits include “Of Mice and Men,” “Apollo 13” and “Forrest Gump,” for which he received an Oscar nomination for supporting actor.

Kimberley Pfeiffer of Compass handled both ends of the deal.