Will Forte lists Santa Monica Craftsman where ‘Last Man on Earth’ was born

Every Hollywood idea has to start somewhere, whether it’s scribbled on cocktail napkins, pecked out on a vintage typewriter or the genesis of the afternoon in the writer’s room. For the sitcom “The Last Man on Earth,” the idea came around the dining room table at the Santa Monica home of show star Will Forte.

Forte is now ready to part with the house where he and his team penned the Emmy-nominated show’s first episode, listing the classic Craftsman for $2.45 million.

Found in the Ocean Park neighborhood on a corner lot, the brick-accented home maintains its classic character while incorporating subtle updates such as skylights, hardware and fixtures. Box-beam ceilings, window details and the extensive use of wood in the interior are among period details of the 107-year-old home.

1 / 18 Tapered brick pillars support the Craftsman home’s front porch. (The Agency) 2 / 18 The porch. (The Agency) 3 / 18 The front door. (The Agency) 4 / 18 The living room. (The Agency) 5 / 18 French doors open to a side patio. (The Agency) 6 / 18 The side patio is accessed from both the living room and dining room. (The Agency) 7 / 18 The patio. (The Agency) 8 / 18 Original built-ins frame a brick fireplace in the living room. (The Agency) 9 / 18 The dining room retains its original banquet. (The Agency) 10 / 18 The light-filled kitchen. (The Agency) 11 / 18 A breakfast area sits off the kitchen. (The Agency) 12 / 18 Skylights bring light into the living spaces. (The Agency) 13 / 18 The bathrooms have been updated. (The Agency) 14 / 18 A bedroom. (The Agency) 15 / 18 The primary bedroom has raised ceilings and a wall of windows. (The Agency) 16 / 18 The primary bedroom. (The Agency) 17 / 18 The walk-in closet. (The Agency) 18 / 18 The primary bathroom. (The Agency)

The living room retains its original built-ins and a brick fireplace, and an original wood banquet fills a wall in the nearby dining room. A galley-style kitchen, a breakfast room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the two-story floor plan.

Outside, the home’s covered front porch extends around the side to create a small outdoor patio. A private sun deck sits off the back.

Forte bought the house in 2002, shortly after joining the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” The sketch artist, comedian and actor had an eight-year run on the show originating such roles as NASA recruiter, the Falconer, and special operations agent MacGruber — which spawned a feature film that was also fleshed out around his dining room table.

More recently, Forte starred in the Quibi comedy series “Flipped” and had a voice role on SYFY’s “Alien News Desk.” He is reportedly developing a “MacGruber” television show for NBC.

Jagger Kroenner and Michael Grady of the Agency hold the listing.