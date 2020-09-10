Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Condos for $600,000 in L.A. County

200 N. San Fernando Road, No. 512, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 10, 2020
5:30 AM
Looking to downsize? Here’s a look at condos asking about $600,000 in Lincoln Heights, Culver City and downtown L.A. Don’t worry, they all have two bedrooms.

LINCOLN HEIGHTS: The biggest of the bunch, this industrial loft with polished concrete floors and built-in credenzas overlooks the city from a patio and wraparound balcony.

Address: 200 N. San Fernando Road, No. 512, Los Angeles, CA 90031

Listed for: $625,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,760 square feet

Features: Art Deco-style building; glass roll-up doors; circular floor plan; sleek kitchen

About the area: In the 90031 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $675,000, up 7.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4903 Indian Wood Road, No. 110, Culver City
(Realtor.com)

CULVER CITY: Fresh paint and an updated kitchen brought new life to this two-bedroom unit with access to two pools and a community garden.

Address: 4903 Indian Wood Road, No. 110, Culver City, CA 90230

Listed for: $598,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 885 square feet

Features: Tile backsplashes; custom farmhouse sink; upgraded primary bathroom; balcony

About the area: In the 90230 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for condos in July was $570,000, down 18.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

645 W. 9th St., No. 417, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

DOWNTOWN L.A.: Hardwood floors and exposed ductwork bring character to this open-concept space in the heart of downtown, near Grand Hope Park.

Address: 645 W. 9th St., No. 417, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Listed for: $599,999 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,020 square feet

Features: Walk-in closets; sliding glass doors; balcony; pool and clubhouse access

About the area: In the 90015 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for condos in July was $569,000, down 5.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

360 W. Avenue 26, No. 309, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

LINCOLN HEIGHTS: This updated turnkey condo in the Puerta del Sol community boasts quick access to the 5 and 110 freeways and the Metro Gold Line.

Address: 360 W. Avenue 26, No. 309, Los Angeles, CA 90031

Listed for: $509,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,000 square feet

Features: Open floor plan; living room with balcony; laminate wood floors; courtyard view

About the area: In the 90031 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $675,000, up 7.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4900 Overland Ave., No. 362, Culver City
(Realtor.com)

CULVER CITY: Oversize windows frame treetop views in this artsy two-story with dramatic vaulted ceilings and mirrored walls in the Windsor Fountains complex.

Address: 4900 Overland Ave., No. 362, Culver City, CA 90230

Listed for: $625,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 980 square feet

Features: Living room with fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar; lofted bedroom; patio

About the area: In the 90230 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for condos in July was $570,000, down 18.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

655 S. Hope St., No. 1102, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

DOWNTOWN L.A.: This modern two-bedroom loft in a boutique building in the Financial District boasts glass farmhouse-style doors throughout.

Address: 655 S. Hope St., No. 1102, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Listed for: $650,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,001 square feet

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; dark hardwood floors; granite countertops; rooftop lounge

About the area: In the 90017 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for condos in July was $660,000, down 39.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

