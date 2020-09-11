Music producer David Foster looks to turn loose Wilshire Corridor condo

A Wilshire Corridor condominium tied to Grammy Award-winning music producer David Foster has come up for sale at $3.995 million.

Located within the full-service Californian building, the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condo has been updated with hardwood floors, built-ins and a marble-clad kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling windows take in southeastern views, as does a private balcony accessed from the living and dining rooms.

The Californian high-rise, built in 2006, has 23 floors and offers building amenities that include a fitness center, a private swimming pool and a wine cellar. Two covered parking spaces are included with Foster’s unit.

A trust tied to Foster purchased the condo in 2009, records show. Late record producer-arranger Milt Okun, who founded Cherry Lane Music, was a previous owner.

Foster, 70, has produced records for artists including Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez and Madonna. He has won 16 Grammy Awards, including album of the year awards for Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable ... With Love,” “The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album” and Celine Dion’s “Falling Into You.”

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.