Kid Rock’s former Balinese-inspired compound lists for $14 million in Malibu

Kid Rock’s former compound — complete with a Balinese-inspired home, guesthouse, swimming pool and pavilion — just surfaced for sale in Malibu for $14 million.

The musician took a hefty loss on the home a few years ago. Records show he paid $11.6 million in 2006 and, following five years of price cuts and relists, sold the place in 2017 for $9.5 million.

Spanning an acre and a half near Point Dume, the custom residence was updated by the artist during his stay. Across 8,300 square feet, it has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and stylish living spaces with Bali flourishes such as hand-carved doors, ebony wood floors and ornate woodwork.

Dramatic wood-vaulted ceilings hang over the kitchen, and three sets of French doors line the adjacent dining room. A dual-sided fireplace connects the space to the indoor-outdoor living room.

Outside, the covered pavilion includes a built-in TV, grill, dining area and fireplace. The main house sits on one end of the lot, and the guesthouse occupies the other. A lawn, tropical landscaping and ivy-covered lounge surround the swimming pool.

Michael Cunningham of Pinnacle Estate Properties holds the listing.

Rock, 49, gained fame for his 1998 album “Devil Without a Cause,” which sold 14 million copies. The genre-bending musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, has released 11 studio albums over the course of three decades including 2017’s “Sweet Southern Sugar.”