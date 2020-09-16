Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

A Marmol Radziner modernist masterpiece aims for $24 million in La Jolla

The one-acre estate comprises a new home, climate-controlled auto gallery and a gym and spa facility.
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 16, 2020
9 AM
A recent creation from Marmol Radziner, the L.A. design firm that has built homes for Ellen DeGeneres and Bradley Cooper, is chasing a yearlong high in La Jolla. The modernist retreat in the Olde Muirlands neighborhood just listed for $24 million.

If it gets its price, it’ll be the most expensive on-market sale in the coastal community in recent memory, beating out the cutting-edge Razor House that Alicia Keys bought last year for $20.8 million.

The impressive compound is spread across three structures: a two-story home, a stylish auto gallery and a gym and spa facility with a patio, steam shower, sauna and swimming pool. The trio combine for 11,000 square feet across an acre.

1/17
The pool.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
2/17
The auto gallery.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
3/17
The open floor plan.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
4/17
The outdoor dining area.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
5/17
The dining area.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
6/17
The kitchen.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
7/17
The entry.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
8/17
The dual-sided fireplace.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
9/17
The office.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
10/17
The primary bedroom.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
11/17
The bathroom.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
12/17
The guest bedroom.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
13/17
The theater.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
14/17
The patio.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
15/17
The roof.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
16/17
The gym.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
17/17
The exterior.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

Clean lines define the exterior architecture and continue inside, where living spaces boast walnut walls, oak floors and afrormosia wood ceilings. A two-sided fireplace anchors a great room with a living and dining area. The adjacent kitchen has a pair of oversize islands.

There are five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, a media room, elevator, office and a series of patios and decks. The sleek home wraps around a swimming pool and spa surrounded by drought-tolerant landscaping, and living spaces both inside and out take in views of the San Diego skyline.

Susana Corrigan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

