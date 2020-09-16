A Marmol Radziner modernist masterpiece aims for $24 million in La Jolla
A recent creation from Marmol Radziner, the L.A. design firm that has built homes for Ellen DeGeneres and Bradley Cooper, is chasing a yearlong high in La Jolla. The modernist retreat in the Olde Muirlands neighborhood just listed for $24 million.
If it gets its price, it’ll be the most expensive on-market sale in the coastal community in recent memory, beating out the cutting-edge Razor House that Alicia Keys bought last year for $20.8 million.
The impressive compound is spread across three structures: a two-story home, a stylish auto gallery and a gym and spa facility with a patio, steam shower, sauna and swimming pool. The trio combine for 11,000 square feet across an acre.
Clean lines define the exterior architecture and continue inside, where living spaces boast walnut walls, oak floors and afrormosia wood ceilings. A two-sided fireplace anchors a great room with a living and dining area. The adjacent kitchen has a pair of oversize islands.
There are five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, a media room, elevator, office and a series of patios and decks. The sleek home wraps around a swimming pool and spa surrounded by drought-tolerant landscaping, and living spaces both inside and out take in views of the San Diego skyline.
Susana Corrigan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.