Hot Property

Discounted homes for about $700,000 in San Diego County

21458 Trail Blazer Lane, Escondido.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 17, 2020
5:30 AM
Here’s a look at price-reduced homes for about $700,000 in Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego in San Diego County.

ESCONDIDO: Down $10,000 from its original price tag, this 2017 home comes with 11 owned solar panels and a hot tub with a canopy out back.

Address: 21458 Trail Blazer Lane, Escondido, 92029

Listed for: $749,900 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,783 square feet (3,699-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; plantation shutters; floor-to-ceiling built-ins; second-story loft

About the area: In the 92029 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $765,000, up 8.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1577 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside.
(Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: This Mediterranean-style two-story with a gazebo in the Rancho Del Oro neighborhood recently got a $30,000 trim.

Address: 1577 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside, 92056

Listed for: $669,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,252 square feet (3,899-square-foot lot)

Features: Two-story great room; tile kitchen; family room with fireplace; second-story bonus room

About the area: In the 92056 ZIP Code, based on 56 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $600,000, up 9.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

12635 Ocaso Drive, San Diego.
(Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: An arched entry accesses a courtyard in front of this price-reduced single-story with interior shades of salmon and burnt orange.

Address: 12635 Ocaso Drive, San Diego, 92128

Listed for: $699,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,109 square feet (7,300-square-foot lot)

Features: Drought-tolerant landscaping; Saltillo tile floors; renovated kitchen; sun room

About the area: In the 92128 ZIP Code, based on 54 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $797,000, up 3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8718 Nelson Way, Escondido.
(Realtor.com)

ESCONDIDO: Twelve security cameras, two lampposts and a movie projector for outdoor film viewing touch up the exterior of this hillside home with cabin-style bedrooms.

Address: 8718 Nelson Way, Escondido, 92026

Listed for: $665,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,304 square feet (1.15-acre lot)

Features: Double-door entry; primary suite with balcony; turf lawn; outdoor fireplace

About the area: In the 92026 ZIP Code, based on 68 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $573,000, down 0.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3423 Townwood Court, Oceanside.
(Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: Palm trees surround this cul-de-sac property with a remodeled floor plan and landscaped backyard.

Address: 3423 Townwood Court, Oceanside, 92058

Listed for: $699,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,782 square feet (6,023-square-foot lot)

Features: Three-car garage; custom front door; fresh paint; primary suite with deck

About the area: In the 92058 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $505,000, down 8.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4202 Illinois St., San Diego.
(Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: An August price cut brought the tag for this 1920s Spanish-style bungalow with a detached guesthouse down $50,000.

Address: 4202 Illinois St., San Diego, 92104

Listed for: $750,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 912 square feet (3,617-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; formal dining room; solar panels; charming backyard

About the area: In the 92104 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $793,000, up 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

