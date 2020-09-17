HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa picks up a new pad in Newport Beach

A few months after selling their Costa Mesa farmhouse, “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa and his fiancée, “Selling Sunset” Realtor Heather Rae Young, just grabbed something a bit closer to the ocean. The newly engaged couple have paid $3.125 million for a place in Newport Beach, records show.

It appears the pair got a decent deal on the place; the property last sold in 2018 for $3.839 million, records show.

The two-story home sits on Balboa Peninsula, a thin stretch of land nestled between the ocean and the rest of Newport Beach. Recently renovated from top to bottom, the house features a whitewashed stone exterior tucked behind succulents and privacy hedges.

Inside are four bedrooms and four bathrooms across nearly 3,000 square feet. The second story expands to a front-facing balcony overlooking the neighborhood, and down below there’s a covered patio.

A detached garage completes the property, which sits a short walk from the beach.

A staple on the Orange County real estate scene, El Moussa has flipped homes across Southern California for his hit show, “Flip or Flop,” which is set to air its ninth season in October. He also hosts “Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa” for HGTV. His other properties include a 50-foot yacht with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Young stars in Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” a reality series that focuses on luxury listings marketed by the Oppenheim Group. The show’s third season was released in August on Netflix.