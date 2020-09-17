Kenley Jansen finally finds relief in Redondo Beach housing market

Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen has cleared a base in Redondo Beach, selling his home in the South Bay community for $1.999 million, property records show.

The sale comes more than 2½ years after Jansen first listed the home for sale with an asking price of $2.35 million. The upgraded two-story home saw its price cut twice after relisting in February and was most recently offered for a dollar shy of $2 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Found a few blocks from Veterans Park, the Craftsman-inspired home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and more than 2,700 square feet of living space. Dark hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with a wide island are among features of note. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and French doors that open to a private balcony.

Outside, a series of trellises provide cover for a patio and outdoor kitchen. A fenced play area sits behind the patio.

Jansen, 32, bought the house three years ago for $1.595 million, records show.

The three-time all-star closer has spent his entire career with the Dodgers and is the franchise’s all-time leader in saves with 312. Entering Thursday’s game, he had 11 saves in 23 appearances this season.

Gregory Pawlik of Coldwell Banker Realty was the listing agent. Kristi Ramirez of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty represented the buyer.