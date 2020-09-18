Guitarist Jason Sinay seeks $6.5 million for pedigreed West Hollywood villa

Jason Sinay is staging a sale in West Hollywood. The musician just tossed his Mediterranean villa above the Sunset Strip on the market for $6.5 million.

Records show Sinay — son of Lynda Resnick, the billionaire businesswoman who owns the Wonderful Company — paid $4.95 million for the property four years ago.

The 1980s home was originally built by Ted Grenzbach, the celebrity architect who designed homes for stars such as Frank Sinatra, Dinah Shore, Johnny Carson and Cher. A recent update introduced a more modern style to the floor plan, which spans 4,500 square feet.

1 / 11 The exterior. (Cameron Carothers) 2 / 11 The built-ins. (Cameron Carothers) 3 / 11 The living room. (Cameron Carothers) 4 / 11 The entry. (Cameron Carothers) 5 / 11 The primary bedroom. (Cameron Carothers) 6 / 11 The primary bathroom. (Cameron Carothers) 7 / 11 The office. (Cameron Carothers) 8 / 11 The closet. (Cameron Carothers) 9 / 11 The courtyard. (Cameron Carothers) 10 / 11 The covered patio. (Cameron Carothers) 11 / 11 The entertainer’s backyard. (Cameron Carothers)

A Saltillo tile driveway approaches the double-door entry, and inside, the design palette includes chocolate wood floors, dramatic columns, skylights, stone fireplaces and Palladian French doors.

On the main level, there’s a foyer with walls of bookcases, marble kitchen and indoor-outdoor living room. Down below, a gym opens to a courtyard.

The primary suite spans the entire top level and includes a marble bathroom, a bonus closet that leads to a yoga room and an office that expands to a private terrace. Out back, string lights top an entertainer’s space with a landscaped patio, swimming pool and spa.

Ed Solorzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.