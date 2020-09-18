Pacific Palisades estate of French rock legend Johnny Hallyday seeks $17.9 million

A rocker’s retreat just surfaced for sale in Pacific Palisades. The longtime estate of late French singer Johnny Hallyday, known to many as the “French Elvis,” is up for grabs at $17.9 million.

Hallyday, who died in 2017 at 74, bought the nearly half-acre property in 2009 for $4.5 million, records show.

Custom-built a year later, the three-story home near the Riviera Country Club holds seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across roughly 12,000 square feet. A circular driveway fronts the estate, and out back, patios and lounges descend to an infinity-edge Bali-style pool and spa overlooking the canyon.

Dramatic shades of black, brown and gray cover the traditional-style common spaces. There’s a two-story entry, a living room with a fireplace, a family room with a wet bar and a spacious office. An eat-in kitchen is lined with French doors.

Upstairs, the primary suite includes dual walk-in closets, a study, spa bathroom and a balcony. In the basement, there’s a massive recreation room, gym, wine cellar, sauna and 18-seat theater.

A covered patio lines the back side of the home, taking in views of the tropical landscaping and swimming pool. A lawn with a playground completes the property.

Stephan Sean Illouz of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.

Hallyday’s prolific career spanned six decades. Widely credited with bringing rock ’n’ roll to France, he released 79 albums and sold more than 110 million records worldwide.