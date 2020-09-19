Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Expanding outward in Malibu

The newly-finished home near Zuma Beach is geared for indoor-outdoor living with pocketing walls, wrap-around terraces, balconies and a rooftop deck.  (Tyler Hogan)
The newly-finished home near Zuma Beach is geared for indoor-outdoor living with pocketing walls, wrap-around terraces, balconies and a rooftop deck.
Listed for $12 million, the contemporary-style house includes a gym, movie theater and outdoor kitchen.   (Tyler Hogan)
The newly-finished home near Zuma Beach is listed for $12 million.  (Tyler Hogan)
Five bedrooms and six bathrooms are spread across two floors.  (Tyler Hogan)
Five bedrooms and six bathrooms are spread across two floors.  (Tyler Hogan)
The newly-finished home near Zuma Beach is geared for indoor-outdoor living with pocketing walls, wrap-around terraces, balconies and a rooftop deck.
The newly-finished home near Zuma Beach is geared for indoor-outdoor living with pocketing walls, wrap-around terraces, balconies and a rooftop deck.
The newly-finished home near Zuma Beach is geared for indoor-outdoor living with pocketing walls, wrap-around terraces, balconies and a rooftop deck.
The newly-finished home near Zuma Beach is geared for indoor-outdoor living with pocketing walls, wrap-around terraces, balconies and a rooftop deck.
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Sep. 19, 2020
5 AM
Tailored for Malibu’s fair-weather climate, this newly minted estate nearly doubles its footprint with outdoor living spaces, terraces and balconies. Wrap-around terraces topped with slatted eaves extend the living space outward on the main level, where decking surrounds a zero-edge pool and spa. Up above, a rooftop deck takes in commanding views of the ocean and coastline.

Location: 5944 Filaree Heights Road, Malibu, 90265

Asking price: $12 million

Built: 1971 (renovated in 2020)

Living area: 6,500 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 1.08 acres

Features: Artistic walls; cement floors; floating staircase; open-concept floor plan; movie theater; gym; rose gardens; lily ponds; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median sales price for single-family home sales in July was $5.525 million, a 179.7% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick, Hilton & Hyland and Christopher Cortazzo, Compass

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

