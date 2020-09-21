Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Baseball’s Mark Ellis relists loaded desert compound for $6.75 million

The 1.1-acre estate includes a 10,000-square-foot home with a batting cage, basketball court and rock climbing wall.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 21, 2020
10:03 AM
Mark Ellis’ Arizona home seems like a great place to quarantine. Complete with a batting cage, rock climbing wall and basketball court, the amenity-loaded mansion owned by the former Dodger just returned to market for $6.75 million.

It’s the third time Ellis has lowered the price since originally asking $7.95 million last January. The baseball veteran paid $1.2 million for the property in 2007 and finished building the custom home five years later.

Spanning an acre in Scottsdale, the desert compound centers on a nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms across two stories. A Mediterranean-style exterior of stucco and clay tile gives way to modern living spaces with hardwood floors and subdued hues.

1/17
The front.  (Realtor.com)
2/17
The 1.1-acre estate.  (Realtor.com)
3/17
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
4/17
The outdoor dining area.  (Realtor.com)
5/17
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
6/17
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
7/17
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
8/17
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
9/17
The primary bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
10/17
The playroom.  (Realtor.com)
11/17
The courtyard.  (Realtor.com)
12/17
The gym.  (Realtor.com)
13/17
The climbing wall.  (Realtor.com)
14/17
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
15/17
The cabana.  (Realtor.com)
16/17
The yard.  (Realtor.com)
17/17
The basketball court.  (Realtor.com)

The top floor holds a playroom accessed by sliding farmhouse doors. Down below, there’s a gym with a gigantic TV, steam room, batting cage and concrete climbing wall.

Balconies overlook the landscaped grounds, and covered patios are found below. Out back, an entertainer’s space features a swimming pool, spa, putting green, sports court, in-ground trampoline, lounge with a fire pit and cabana with chandeliers and a fireplace.

Ellis, 43, spent time with the Athletics, Rockies, Dodgers and Cardinals during a 12-year career that saw him hit 105 home runs and 550 RBIs. His .991 fielding percentage is the fifth-best in MLB history for a second baseman.

Deborah and Andrew Beardsley of Silverleaf Realty hold the listing.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

