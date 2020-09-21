Baseball’s Mark Ellis relists loaded desert compound for $6.75 million
Mark Ellis’ Arizona home seems like a great place to quarantine. Complete with a batting cage, rock climbing wall and basketball court, the amenity-loaded mansion owned by the former Dodger just returned to market for $6.75 million.
It’s the third time Ellis has lowered the price since originally asking $7.95 million last January. The baseball veteran paid $1.2 million for the property in 2007 and finished building the custom home five years later.
Spanning an acre in Scottsdale, the desert compound centers on a nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms across two stories. A Mediterranean-style exterior of stucco and clay tile gives way to modern living spaces with hardwood floors and subdued hues.
The top floor holds a playroom accessed by sliding farmhouse doors. Down below, there’s a gym with a gigantic TV, steam room, batting cage and concrete climbing wall.
Balconies overlook the landscaped grounds, and covered patios are found below. Out back, an entertainer’s space features a swimming pool, spa, putting green, sports court, in-ground trampoline, lounge with a fire pit and cabana with chandeliers and a fireplace.
Ellis, 43, spent time with the Athletics, Rockies, Dodgers and Cardinals during a 12-year career that saw him hit 105 home runs and 550 RBIs. His .991 fielding percentage is the fifth-best in MLB history for a second baseman.
Deborah and Andrew Beardsley of Silverleaf Realty hold the listing.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.