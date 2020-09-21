Rapper Tyga drops $3.9 million on Indio retreat

Tyga is heading to the desert. Records show the rapper just paid $3.9 million for a waterfront home in Indio.

Built in 2018, the residence covers three-quarters of an acre in the water sports community of Shadow Lake Estates. It’s a bit of a different vibe from the place he was staying last year — a 13,000-square-foot Bel-Air mansion that he rented for $58,000 a month.

This one clocks in at 6,000 square feet with four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across a single story. Grassy lawns, landscaping and a gated courtyard front the property; out back, a swimming pool, spa and covered patio with a fireplace take in the water and mountains in the distance.

Chandeliers and wood beams top the open floor plan, which combines a living room and chef’s kitchen with a U-shaped island. Toward the back, a window-filled dining room adds a wall of wine storage.

Pocket doors line the living room, family room, office, primary bedroom and primary bathroom. Every space opens out back, where the pool, patio and lawn descend to a sandy beach with a boat dock.

Jenell VanDenBos of Bennion Deville Homes held the listing. Weston Littlefield of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass represented Tyga.

A native of Compton, Tyga has released seven studio albums since 2008, including last year’s “Legendary.” As an actor, he appeared in the films “Dope,” “Barbershop: Next Cut” and “Once Upon a Time in Venice.”