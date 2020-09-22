Former Malibu home of ‘Leave It to Beaver’s’ Barbara Billingsley surfaces for sale

The former Malibu home of actress Barbara Billingsley, known for her role as matriarch June Cleaver on the beloved show “Leave It to Beaver,” is for sale at $8.775 million.

Built in 1948, the cozy beach house is one of just six residences on Surfrider Beach, a half-mile stretch between Malibu Pier and the Malibu Lagoon that has long been revered by surfers.

1 / 18 The living room is centered on views of the Malibu pier and ocean. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 2 / 18 The house is one of just six homes on Surfrider Beach. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 3 / 18 There are beamed ceilings and built-ins. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 4 / 18 The eat-in kitchen. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 5 / 18 The dining room. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 6 / 18 An outdoor patio. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 7 / 18 Decking extends the living space outdoors. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 8 / 18 There’s surfboard storage. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 9 / 18 More decking. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 10 / 18 The covered dining patio. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 11 / 18 Steps lead up to the bedrooms. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 12 / 18 The primary bedroom opens to a deck. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 13 / 18 The deck. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 14 / 18 A bedroom. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 15 / 18 The upper deck. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 16 / 18 The home at twilight. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 17 / 18 A private staircase leads to the beach. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography) 18 / 18 The beach below. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography)

Updated over the years, the 1,964-square-foot house has teak floors, two fireplaces, an eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Wall-to-wall windows in the living room take in unobstructed views of the ocean and pier. Expensive decks, patios and an outdoor dining area create additional living space outdoors, and a private staircase leads to the beach below.

Advertisement

Billingsley, who died in 2010 at age 94, owned the Malibu home for decades after “Leave It to Beaver” ended in 1963, preferring the quiet life of the beach city to Hollywood’s hurried pace, according to Turner Classic Movies.

The actress would later reprise her role as Joan Cleaver for the 1980s sequel “The New Leave It to Beaver” and appeared as Aunt Martha in the 1997 film based on the original TV show. Her other credits include the sitcom 1950s “The Box Brothers” and the 1980 parody film “Airplane!”

Janelle Friedman of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.