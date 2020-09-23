Big lot, big sale: Beverly Hills Flats mansion sells for $39.1 million
In Beverly Hills Flats, one of the biggest lots ever offered in the community just quietly fetched one of the biggest sale prices: $39.1 million.
The off-market deal was the priciest in the neighborhood this year and one of the biggest in all of the 90210, trumped only by Jeff Bezos dropping $165 million on the famed Warner estate and David Geffen paying $68 million for a modern mega-mansion.
Records identify the seller as Joshua Greer, founder of RealD Inc., a Beverly Hills-based company known for its RealD 3-D system used by movie theaters across the country. The property was purchased through a trust tied to an East Coast investor.
At nearly two acres, it’s among the largest estates to ever trade hands in the Flats. The tree-filled grounds center on a 1940s home with grand living spaces and Old Hollywood glamour across 9,000 square feet.
“It’s a legendary property,” said listing agent Josh Flagg, who stars in “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” on Bravo. “One of the most famous curb appeal properties in the city.”
A sweeping staircase navigates the two-story floor plan complete with a dining room with leather-covered walls, bright red game room, yoga studio, modernized chef’s kitchen and family room with a wet bar. Upstairs, the primary suite boasts a private terrace overlooking the landscaped grounds.
Ponds and brick pathways wind through the property, which features a guesthouse, four-car garage, swimming pool, tennis court and pavilion.
Fred Bernstein of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer. Josh Flagg of Josh Flagg Estates held the listing.
The Flats, a neighborhood just south of Sunset Boulevard consisting of luxury homes on relatively flat lots, has seen plenty of action as of late. Earlier this year, an off-market home received 18 offers in 24 hours and eventually sold for $6.75 million, The Times previously reported.
