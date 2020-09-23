Former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander sells La Jolla beach house for $16 million

Three years after selling the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion, billionaire Leslie Alexander has wrapped up another sale in La Jolla, shedding his massive beach house for $16 million.

The deal caps a nearly decade-long effort from Alexander, who originally asked $17.75 million for the waterfront home back in 2012 before lowering and raising the price multiple times in recent years. It’s still a big profit for the 77-year-old; records show he paid $1.7 million for the property back in 1988.

One of 22 homes on the coveted stretch of coast known as La Jolla Shores Beach, the contemporary three-story expands to 50 feet of waterfront and overlooks the ocean from multiple decks and patios.

1 / 10 The front. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The skylight. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The walls of glass. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The wet bar. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The deck. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The waterfront home. (Realtor.com)

Walls of glass line nearly every living space, bringing ocean views into the dining room, chef’s kitchen and sky-lit great room. Another highlight comes in the game room with its two fireplaces, a wine cooler and wet bar.

The primary suite spans an entire floor, boasting a private deck, spa bathroom and a chute that runs from the closet to the laundry room. It’s one of four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 9,320 square feet.

Alexander bought the Rockets for $85 million in 1993, and the team won back-to-back NBA championships during the next two seasons led by star center Hakeem Olajuwon. In 2017, he sold the franchise to fellow billionaire Tilman Fertitta for $2.2 billion.

Greg Noonan and Maxine Gellens of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Jana Greene of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.