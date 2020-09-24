Elijah Wood’s Victorian gem lists for $1.85 million in Texas
Actor Elijah Wood is looking for a buyer in the Lone Star State, where his 130-year-old Victorian home just hit the market for $1.85 million.
The actor, best known for his role as Frodo Baggins in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, paid $1.075 million for the Austin, Texas, property back in 2012, records show.
He made a bevy of changes during his stay, touching up both the interior and exterior. Spaces such as the checkered-tile kitchen have been updated with modern finishes, but the 1890s gem still stays in touch with its roots with period details such as hand-carved trim, wood banisters, longleaf pine floors and an original antique doorbell.
A pair of sitting rooms occupy the main level, as well as a formal dining room with tray ceilings and elaborate millwork. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including a primary suite with a clawfoot tub.
In 2009, a restoration added the third level, which houses a fourth bedroom complete with custom steel windows overlooking the downtown skyline. A covered patio lines the backside of the home down below, expanding to a grassy yard with a small guesthouse at the other end.
Blake Taylor of Taylor Real Estate holds the listing.
Before his run in “Lord of the Rings,” Wood starred as a child actor in the films “Avalon,” “Paradise,” “Forever Young” and “The Adventures of Huck Finn.” More recently, the 39-year-old appeared in “The Trust,” “Come to Daddy” and the FX series “Wilfred.”
The offering arrives roughly a year after Wood put a pair of Venice bungalows on the market for $2 million, The Times previously reported.
