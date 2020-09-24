Malibu estate of late Hollywood composer Johnny Mandel seeks $23.75 million

Overlooking the ocean in Malibu, a scenic retreat owned by late Oscar-winning composer Johnny Mandel just resurfaced for sale at $23.75 million.

It’s actually a price hike for the coastal estate; records show it first hit the market in May for $20 million. Mandel — the prolific composer responsible for hundreds of hits including the theme song from “MASH” — paid $120,000 for the property half a century ago.

The bluff-top spread spans an acre in Point Dume, an exclusive enclave home to many celebrities over the years including Julia Roberts, Anthony Hopkins, Shaun White and Cher. Mandel’s place includes a main home with expansive walls of glass, a guesthouse with a kitchen, and a two-car garage topped by a studio, all set among verdant landscaping.

1 / 10 The deck. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The great room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The primary suite. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The lawn. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The two-story home. (Realtor.com)

A great room with a skylight, whitewashed beams and walls of glass anchors the main home, where highlights include a spacious dining area and chef’s kitchen. River rock finishes and fireplaces pop up throughout the two-story floor plan.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in about 4,100 square feet. Decks and lawns take in views of the ocean, and at the edge of the property, a stone walkway leads to a secluded swimming pool and spa.

Mandel, who died in June at age 94, worked with stars such as Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand and Peggy Lee over the course of his decorated, decades-spanning career. In 1965, he won an Academy Award for his song “The Shadow of Your Smile,” which was featured in the drama “The Sandpiper.”

Patricia Waltcher of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Ojai holds the listing.