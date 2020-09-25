Supermodel Elsa Hosk is selling her artsy SoHo loft for $3.5 million

A picture-perfect loft just surfaced for sale in New York City, where Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk is asking $3.5 million for her SoHo home of six years.

Hosk paid just over $2 million for the place in 2014 and touched up just about everything during her stay, adding bespoke built-in bookcases and Italian walnut cabinetry to go along with original Corinthian columns and exposed brick walls.

Six windows run floor-to-ceiling across the 1,750-square-foot interior, which is anchored by a two-story great room with modern fixtures and Danish wide-plank floors. Past the dining area, a chic kitchen adds a marble-topped island.

A floating staircase leads to the second level, where a lofted bedroom overlooks the rest of the home through a wall of windows. The adjacent bathroom features brass fixtures and a custom cast-iron tub.

Outside, a 525-square-foot terrace takes in views of the cobblestone streets below. Building amenities include a keyed elevator and video-entry security.

Hosk, 31, played professional basketball in Sweden before moving to New York and modeling for brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Dolce & Gabbana and Dior.

Adam Modlin and Carl Gambino of the Modlin Group hold the listing.