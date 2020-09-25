Supermodel Elsa Hosk is selling her artsy SoHo loft for $3.5 million
A picture-perfect loft just surfaced for sale in New York City, where Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk is asking $3.5 million for her SoHo home of six years.
Hosk paid just over $2 million for the place in 2014 and touched up just about everything during her stay, adding bespoke built-in bookcases and Italian walnut cabinetry to go along with original Corinthian columns and exposed brick walls.
Six windows run floor-to-ceiling across the 1,750-square-foot interior, which is anchored by a two-story great room with modern fixtures and Danish wide-plank floors. Past the dining area, a chic kitchen adds a marble-topped island.
A floating staircase leads to the second level, where a lofted bedroom overlooks the rest of the home through a wall of windows. The adjacent bathroom features brass fixtures and a custom cast-iron tub.
Outside, a 525-square-foot terrace takes in views of the cobblestone streets below. Building amenities include a keyed elevator and video-entry security.
Hosk, 31, played professional basketball in Sweden before moving to New York and modeling for brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Dolce & Gabbana and Dior.
Adam Modlin and Carl Gambino of the Modlin Group hold the listing.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.