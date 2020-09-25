Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider sells cozy Las Vegas condo

Dee Snider, the Twisted Sister front man responsible for penning hits such as “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” ended up taking an offer in Las Vegas. His two-bedroom condo overlooking Sin City sold for $583,000, just $2,000 shy of his asking price, records show.

The unit is perched on the 36th floor of Turnberry Towers, a 45-story condo complex near the Las Vegas Strip. Walls of windows take in sweeping views of the city and mountains, and a pair of balconies offer outdoor space.

Snider paid $437,000 for the home in 2017 and extensively upgraded it during his stay, adding marble floors, designer tile, accent walls and custom built-ins.

1 / 8 The dining balcony. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The accent wall. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 The guest bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The pool. (Realtor.com)

Track lighting lines the living room, and the adjacent kitchen tacks on granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the 1,400-square-foot floor plan, including a guest suite with a murphy bed.

The unit comes with storage and covered parking, and the complex also includes a valet, a concierge, a gym, a tennis court, a putting green and a resort-style pool and spa with a sandy beach.

Snider, 65, is considered one of the greatest metal vocalists of all time. He joined Twister Sister in the 1970s, and the group went on to release seven studio albums with hits including “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock.”

Brent Stewart of Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Kyle Hagberg of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties represented the buyer.