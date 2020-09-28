Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Armie Hammer seeks $5.8 million for stately Hancock Park Tudor

Exterior of home.
Built in 1927, the three-story home still boasts original details such as arches, moldings and stained glass windows.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 28, 2020
1:01 PM
It’s shaping up to be a short stay in Hancock Park for Armie Hammer. A year after buying a 1920s Tudor in the historical neighborhood for $4.72 million, the actor is asking $5.8 million for the home.

Tucked into a cul-de-sac, the 93-year-old residence sits right across the street from Wilshire Country Club on a lushly landscaped, secluded quarter-acre lot. Hedged and gated, the grounds also feature a private backyard with a massive patio alongside a swimming pool, spa and waterfall.

Ivy, brick and half-timbering bring period charm to the exterior, and inside, original details such as arches, moldings and stained glass windows fill the living spaces. Recent updates include newly stained hardwood floors and fresh paint.

The 1920s home.
The foyer.
The living room.
The dining room.
The family room.
The kitchen.
The primary bedroom.
The sauna.
The ivy-covered home.
The pool.
The backyard.

Past the two-story entry, there’s a dramatic living room under beamed ceilings and a wood-paneled dining room. The granite-splashed kitchen expands to a sunny breakfast nook and indoor-outdoor family room full of French windows.

In 6,275 square feet there are seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, including an owner’s suite with a sauna and spa. Hues of rose gold touch up one of the guest bedrooms, and one of the bathrooms is wrapped in retro green subway tile.

Out back, mature trees shade multiple lounges and dining areas. A cabana with a built-in grill is tucked off to the side.

The grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, Armie Hammer has been acting since the mid-2000s with standout roles in “The Social Network, “The Lone Ranger” and “On the Basis of Sex.” The 34-year-old also received a Golden Globe nomination for his part in the 2018 romantic drama “Call Me by Your Name.”

Sheri Bienstock of the Bienstock Group holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

