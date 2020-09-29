Retired NBA star Kenyon Martin nets $3.025 million for Calabasas home

It took most of 2020, but retired basketball player Kenyon Martin has finally sold his Calabasas home. Records show that the estate sold for $3.025 million — about $600,000 shy of his February asking price.

The gated retreat is almost unrecognizable compared to 2016, when Martin bought it from pro baseball player Jason Kubel for $2.8 million. In the years since, Martin replaced hardwood floors with polished concrete, turned tan interiors into whitewashed spaces and painted an “M” in the rotunda-style foyer.

Spanning an acre in guard-gated Mureau Estates, the property opens with a motor court sandwiched by two garages framing the entrance.

1 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The family room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The pool. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The playground. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The outdoor kitchen. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The putting green. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Inside the 5,676-square-foot house, sleek entertaining spaces feature stylish chandeliers and glitzy tin ceilings. There are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a marble chef’s kitchen and a movie theater.

The park-like backyard tacks on plenty of amenities, including a swimming pool with a spa and slide, an outdoor kitchen and a putting green. Off to the side are a playground and in-ground trampoline.

A standout at the University of Cincinnati, Martin was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in 2000 and spent four seasons with the team before stints with the Nuggets, Clippers, Knicks and Bucks. In 2004, he averaged 16.7 points and 9.5 rebounds en route to his only All-Star Game. He retired from the NBA in 2015.

Howard Zuckerman and Meirav Leibovici of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Zuckerman also represented the buyer.