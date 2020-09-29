Studio City home where Rihanna, Britney Spears recorded songs comes to market

There’s fame in the floorboards of this Studio City home. The two-story spot doubles as a recording studio, and over the years, artists such as Rihanna, Shakira, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne and Jason Mraz have all stopped by for sessions.

Now, it’s up for grabs at $3.95 million.

The secluded property is owned by songwriter Scott Spock, a member of the pop writing and production team known as the Matrix. Records show he’s owned it for nearly two decades, paying $1.61 million back in 2002.

1 / 11 The two-story home. (Hilton & Hyland) 2 / 11 The great room. (Hilton & Hyland) 3 / 11 The open-concept space. (Hilton & Hyland) 4 / 11 The kitchen. (Hilton & Hyland) 5 / 11 The breakfast nook. (Hilton & Hyland) 6 / 11 The recording studio. (Hilton & Hyland) 7 / 11 The fireplace. (Hilton & Hyland) 8 / 11 The family room. (Hilton & Hyland) 9 / 11 The primary bedroom. (Hilton & Hyland) 10 / 11 The turf lawn. (Hilton & Hyland) 11 / 11 The pool. (Hilton & Hyland)

Today, the home draws the eye with brick planters, green shingles and lattice windows. Inside, a massive window brightens a dramatic great room with walls of built-ins and a fireplace. The 5,400-square-foot floor plan also holds five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a remodeled kitchen, but the real highlight comes in the lower level complete with a recording area, music studio and wet bar.

The space opens outside, where a turf dining area overlooks a brick patio with a swimming pool and spa. The cul-de-sac property covers about three quarters of an acre.

Donovan Healey of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Spock has penned scores of hits over the years, including Spears’ “Shadow,” Lavigne’s “Complicated,” Shakira’s “Don’t Bother” and Rihanna’s “Cheers (Drink to That).”