Televisa Studios President Patricio Wills drops $7 million on sleek Miami digs

Patricio Wills, the Televisa Studios head who produces shows such as “Queen of the South” and “The Black Widow,” just paid $7 million for an ultra-modern home on the water in Miami.

That’s about half a million dollars shy of the asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Overlooking Biscayne Bay, the newly built smart home sits on a quarter of an acre in the small enclave of Belle Meade Island. An exterior of wood, glass and concrete sets a dramatic tone, and inside, white oak floors and designer tiles fill the 6,200-square-foot space.

1 / 12 The entry. (Compass) 2 / 12 The living room. (Compass) 3 / 12 The dining room. (Compass) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Compass) 5 / 12 The two-story foyer. (Compass) 6 / 12 The primary bedroom. (Compass) 7 / 12 The deck. (Compass) 8 / 12 The family room. (Compass) 9 / 12 The dock. (Compass) 10 / 12 Aerial view of the home. (Compass) 11 / 12 The front. (Compass) 12 / 12 The newly built home. (Compass)

An open floor plan combines a dining room and kitchen with custom cabinetry. Multiple spaces take in views of the water including the family room, living room and second-story owner’s suite; it’s one of seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms and expands to a private deck.

Lounges surround an infinity pool out back. At the edge of the property, a dock looks out over 75 feet of water.

Wills, 68, served as president of Telemundo Studios before joining Televisa in 2012, where he’s produced the shows “Shameless Love” and “Queen of the South.” Four years later, he founded the production company W Studios.

Mathieu Rochette of Compass Florida held the listing. Ivonn and Richard Goihman of Douglas Elliman represented Wills.