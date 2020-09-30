Pharrell Williams sells striking Beverly Hills mansion for $14 million
Is it a supervillain’s lair? An architectural community college? It’s Pharrell Williams’ ultramodern mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, and it just sold for $14 million.
The huge sale still chalks up as a loss for the Grammy-winning artist, who bought the striking home from Tyler Perry for $15.6 million two years ago. In the spring, he put it up for sale at $16.95 million.
The striking estate offers a dramatic escape from the city below, covering four gated acres on a knoll off Mulholland Drive. In addition to the dramatic glass-covered home, the grounds feature a series of koi ponds, waterfalls and lawns, as well as grotto-style swimming pool and tennis court tucked at the edge of the property.
A 200-foot driveway approaches the home, which spans 17,000 square feet with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms across three stories. At the center of the floor plan, a sculptural staircase slices through a sky-lit atrium with indoor fountains and gallery white walls.
Gold-tinted lights top the chef’s kitchen, and a custom crystal chandelier hangs over the formal dining room. A window-lined lounge tacks on a wet bar and billiards area.
Wood accents and a dramatic fireplace touch up the primary bedroom, which expands to a spa bathroom and architectural office. The space opens directly outside, where landscaped lookouts take in commanding city and canyon views.
A singer, rapper, producer and fashion designer, Williams, known simply as Pharrell, formed the hip-hop production duo the Neptunes in the mid-'90s and started the band N.E.R.D. later that decade. He’s won 13 Grammys and received two Oscar nominations — one for his hit song “Happy” and another for producing the film “Hidden Figures.”
Over the summer, he put another glass-covered compound known as the Skyline Residence on the market for $11.95 million in Hollywood Hills.
Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Mauricio Umansky of the Agency represented the buyer.
