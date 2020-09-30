Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Pharrell Williams sells striking Beverly Hills mansion for $14 million

Clad in glass, the ultramodern home holds 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in 17,000 square feet.
(Anthony Barcelo)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 30, 2020
10:58 AM
Is it a supervillain’s lair? An architectural community college? It’s Pharrell Williams’ ultramodern mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, and it just sold for $14 million.

The huge sale still chalks up as a loss for the Grammy-winning artist, who bought the striking home from Tyler Perry for $15.6 million two years ago. In the spring, he put it up for sale at $16.95 million.

The striking estate offers a dramatic escape from the city below, covering four gated acres on a knoll off Mulholland Drive. In addition to the dramatic glass-covered home, the grounds feature a series of koi ponds, waterfalls and lawns, as well as grotto-style swimming pool and tennis court tucked at the edge of the property.

1/20
The home at night.  (Anthony Barcelo)
2/20
The backyard.  (Anthony Barcelo)
3/20
The hillside home.  (Anthony Barcelo)
4/20
The exterior.  (Anthony Barcelo)
5/20
The front.  (Anthony Barcelo)
6/20
The entry.  (Anthony Barcelo)
7/20
The great room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
8/20
The staircase.  (Anthony Barcelo)
9/20
The loft.  (Anthony Barcelo)
10/20
The game room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
11/20
The living room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
12/20
The lounge.  (Anthony Barcelo)
13/20
The kitchen.  (Anthony Barcelo)
14/20
The master bedroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
15/20
The guest bedroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
16/20
The modern home.  (Anthony Barcelo)
17/20
The deck.  (Anthony Barcelo)
18/20
The pool.  (Anthony Barcelo)
19/20
The swimming pool.  (Anthony Barcelo)
20/20
The tennis court.  (Anthony Barcelo)

A 200-foot driveway approaches the home, which spans 17,000 square feet with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms across three stories. At the center of the floor plan, a sculptural staircase slices through a sky-lit atrium with indoor fountains and gallery white walls.

Gold-tinted lights top the chef’s kitchen, and a custom crystal chandelier hangs over the formal dining room. A window-lined lounge tacks on a wet bar and billiards area.

Wood accents and a dramatic fireplace touch up the primary bedroom, which expands to a spa bathroom and architectural office. The space opens directly outside, where landscaped lookouts take in commanding city and canyon views.

A singer, rapper, producer and fashion designer, Williams, known simply as Pharrell, formed the hip-hop production duo the Neptunes in the mid-'90s and started the band N.E.R.D. later that decade. He’s won 13 Grammys and received two Oscar nominations — one for his hit song “Happy” and another for producing the film “Hidden Figures.”

Over the summer, he put another glass-covered compound known as the Skyline Residence on the market for $11.95 million in Hollywood Hills.

Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Mauricio Umansky of the Agency represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

