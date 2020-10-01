Fresh listings for $800,000 in Ventura County
Here’s a look at $800,000 homes that have been listed for two weeks or less in Simi Valley, Oxnard and Ojai in Ventura County.
SIMI VALLEY: There’s half-timbering on the outside and dramatic stone accents on the inside of this remodeled home with a swimming pool.
Address: 3161 Sheri Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Listed for: $799,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,368 square feet (10,180-square-foot lot)
Features: Wraparound patio; split-level floor plan; 500-square-foot attic; den with free-standing fireplace
About the area: In the 93063 ZIP Code, based on 64 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $630,000, up 5.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OXNARD: Spanish tile and 28 solar panels top this two-story home with an entertainer’s backyard near Oxnard Airport.
Address: 811 Daffodil Way, Oxnard, CA 93030
Listed for: $824,500 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,326 square feet (7,405-square-foot lot)
Features: Camera security system; two-story great room; trellis-topped patio; landscaped backyard
About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $555,000, down 7.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OJAI: Shrouded in landscaping, this charming bungalow with an outdoor clawfoot tub is shaded by a giant oak tree and a row of cypress trees.
Address: 605 N. Fulton St., Ojai, 93023
Listed for: $825,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,164 square feet (6,534-square-foot lot)
Features: Redwood gate; fresh paint; covered front porch; outdoor dining area
About the area: In the 93023 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.113 million, up 83.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SIMI VALLEY: Right off the highway, this cul-de-sac home boasts an arched entry in front and a swimming pool and spa out back.
Address: 2638 Belburn Place, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Listed for: $795,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,028 square feet (7,458-square-foot lot)
Features: Stacked-stone fireplace; new laminate floors; covered patio; stucco planters
About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 84 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $658,000, up 6.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OXNARD: The biggest of the bunch, this sprawling single-story on a quarter-acre lot includes a remodeled kitchen and a living room with beamed ceilings and a brick fireplace.
Address: 645 Eastwood Drive, Oxnard, CA 93030
Listed for: $775,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,660 square feet (11,761-square-foot lot)
Features: Citrus trees; exterior stone accents; center-island kitchen; two-car garage
About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $555,000, down 7.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OJAI: Dramatic vaulted beams hang over the dining room in this single-story spot on the west side of the city.
Address: 406 Descanso Ave., Ojai, CA 93023
Listed for: $749,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,408 square feet (7,405-square-foot lot)
Features: Plantation shutters; galley-style kitchen; bonus room; backyard with cabana
About the area: In the 93023 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.113 million, up 83.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
