Hot Property

Fresh listings for $800,000 in Ventura County

3161 Sheri Drive, Simi Valley
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 1, 2020
5:30 AM
Here’s a look at $800,000 homes that have been listed for two weeks or less in Simi Valley, Oxnard and Ojai in Ventura County.

SIMI VALLEY: There’s half-timbering on the outside and dramatic stone accents on the inside of this remodeled home with a swimming pool.

Address: 3161 Sheri Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063

Listed for: $799,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,368 square feet (10,180-square-foot lot)

Features: Wraparound patio; split-level floor plan; 500-square-foot attic; den with free-standing fireplace

About the area: In the 93063 ZIP Code, based on 64 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $630,000, up 5.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

811 Daffodil Way, Oxnard
(Realtor.com)

OXNARD: Spanish tile and 28 solar panels top this two-story home with an entertainer’s backyard near Oxnard Airport.

Address: 811 Daffodil Way, Oxnard, CA 93030

Listed for: $824,500 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,326 square feet (7,405-square-foot lot)

Features: Camera security system; two-story great room; trellis-topped patio; landscaped backyard

About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $555,000, down 7.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

605 N. Fulton St., Ojai
(Realtor.com)

OJAI: Shrouded in landscaping, this charming bungalow with an outdoor clawfoot tub is shaded by a giant oak tree and a row of cypress trees.

Address: 605 N. Fulton St., Ojai, 93023

Listed for: $825,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,164 square feet (6,534-square-foot lot)

Features: Redwood gate; fresh paint; covered front porch; outdoor dining area

About the area: In the 93023 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.113 million, up 83.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2638 Belburn Place, Simi Valley
(Realtor.com)

SIMI VALLEY: Right off the highway, this cul-de-sac home boasts an arched entry in front and a swimming pool and spa out back.

Address: 2638 Belburn Place, Simi Valley, CA 93065

Listed for: $795,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,028 square feet (7,458-square-foot lot)

Features: Stacked-stone fireplace; new laminate floors; covered patio; stucco planters

About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 84 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $658,000, up 6.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

645 Eastwood Drive, Oxnard
(Realtor.com)

OXNARD: The biggest of the bunch, this sprawling single-story on a quarter-acre lot includes a remodeled kitchen and a living room with beamed ceilings and a brick fireplace.

Address: 645 Eastwood Drive, Oxnard, CA 93030

Listed for: $775,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,660 square feet (11,761-square-foot lot)

Features: Citrus trees; exterior stone accents; center-island kitchen; two-car garage

About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $555,000, down 7.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

406 Descanso Ave., Ojai
(Realtor.com)

OJAI: Dramatic vaulted beams hang over the dining room in this single-story spot on the west side of the city.

Address: 406 Descanso Ave., Ojai, CA 93023

Listed for: $749,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,408 square feet (7,405-square-foot lot)

Features: Plantation shutters; galley-style kitchen; bonus room; backyard with cabana

About the area: In the 93023 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $1.113 million, up 83.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

